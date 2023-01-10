State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.18 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $626.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

