Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $706,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $389.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

