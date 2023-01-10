Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 19,975 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 182,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

