Key Financial Inc Sells 386 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

