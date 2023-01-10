iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $82.86.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.