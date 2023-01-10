Key Financial Inc Acquires 143 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 63,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

