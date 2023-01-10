Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

