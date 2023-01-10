Key Financial Inc Invests $316,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.