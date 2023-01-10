32,685 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $132,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VPV opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

