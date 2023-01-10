EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $341.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day moving average is $349.74. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

