EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.12% of Construction Partners worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

