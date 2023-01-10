EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 792 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

