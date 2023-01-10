EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 66.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EXPO opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

