Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $589.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

