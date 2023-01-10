Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Lifted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.