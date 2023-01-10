EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $273.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.34. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $383.44.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

