EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 1,870 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,350. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $136.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

