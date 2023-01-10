Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

