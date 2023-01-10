Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,505,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,847,000 after acquiring an additional 625,168 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

