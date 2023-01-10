Northeast Investment Management Acquires 5,006 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

