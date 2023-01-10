RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Volume of $64,262.89

RAMP (RAMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $64,262.89 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 142% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00444955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.01442101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,419.82 or 0.31416414 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

