FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.50. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

