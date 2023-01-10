Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.



