Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.
Chubb Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CB opened at $223.51 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.