Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

AIG opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

