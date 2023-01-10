Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 2,700 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $87.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

