Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $121,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

