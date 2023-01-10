700 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

