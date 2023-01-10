Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

