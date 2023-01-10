Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

