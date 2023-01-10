200 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $828.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

