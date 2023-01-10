Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

