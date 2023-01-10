Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $163,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $216.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

