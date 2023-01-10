New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 764 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.