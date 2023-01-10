New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

