New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,941 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $52,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.