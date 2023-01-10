New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.94 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lam Research worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.05.

LRCX stock opened at $452.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

