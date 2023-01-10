Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $296.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

