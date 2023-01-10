New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,522 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $53,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

