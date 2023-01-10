New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 817 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $55,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $325.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

