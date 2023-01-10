Comerica Bank Has $9.88 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

