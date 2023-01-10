Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $74,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $328.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

