CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $69,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of CME opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average is $185.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

