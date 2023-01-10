iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.