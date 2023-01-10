New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $60.41 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $60,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.