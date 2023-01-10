US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

