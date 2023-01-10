Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

