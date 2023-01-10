Comerica Bank Purchases 520 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.