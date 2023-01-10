American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $245.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $215.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.69.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
