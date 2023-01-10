Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

